Eye on the tropics: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at 9:30 a.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will to hold a news conference Tuesday to address a soon-to-be tropical storm.

The next named storm will be Helene and it’s expected to impact Florida in the coming days.

DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday for most of Florida’s counties.

READ: State of emergency issued for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible storm

The governor will speak at the State Emergency Operations Center at 9:30 a.m.

He’ll be joined by Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

The tropical system in the western Caribbean is expected to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Soon-to-be Helene to become tropical storm Tuesday, storm advisories expanded in Central Florida

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday and a hurricane on Wednesday.

READ: Soon-to-be Helene to become tropical storm Tuesday, storm advisories expanded in Central Florida

The storm is likely to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week.

When the governor’s speaks this morning, you can watch it live by clicking here.

Soon-to-be Helene to become tropical storm Tuesday, storm advisories expanded in Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group