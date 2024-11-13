FAA suspends flights to Haiti after several passenger jets struck with gunfire

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti.

It comes after three jets from U.S.-based airlines were struck by bullets in Port-au-Prince.

Officials said the flights will be suspended for a month.

These incidents are due to civil unrest in Haiti, where gangs have essentially taken over the government.

A new prime minister was appointed recently, but that was also the day planes became a target of gunfire.

A Spirit Airlines flight from Florida was hit by gunfire as it attempted to land in Port-au-Prince. One flight attendant was injured.

More recently, an American Airlines flight and a Jet Blue flight were also targeted.

The escalating violence and political instability in Haiti have created an extremely dangerous environment.

