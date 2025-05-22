Fake arrest warrant scam shows up in central Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has gotten a report of an attempt to con someone out of money via a fake arrest warrant.

Deputies say a resident reported getting a text message and subsequent phone call from someone posing as a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office employee, claiming the victim had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear.

The victim said the scammer went by the name “Lieutenant Hill” and asked the victim to report to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer also gave the victim a counterfeit legal document dated May 19, 2025. This fake document had a forged state of Florida seal, as well as two forged signatures of a judge and clerk of court for Flagler County.

“These scammers think they are getting more sophisticated by using realistic looking court documents,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “But the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will not contact you by text, phone or email demanding payment, sensitive information, or to tell you that you are wanted. Do not reply to unsolicited text messages or click on any links, and if you receive a call like this, hang up and report the incident to us or your local law enforcement agency. The best defense is to be aware of scams like this so you can protect yourself and not fall victim to their schemes.”

Residents are urged to be vigilant and to report any suspicious calls or messages to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s nonemergency number at 386-313-4911. Call 911 if it is an emergency.

