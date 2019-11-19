  • Family fights for harsher punishment for woman accused in 4-year-old's hot car death

    By: Lauren Seabrook , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a 4-year-old who died after being left in a hot car in Orange County last year wants the woman who was responsible for the boy that day to serve prison time.

    Logan Starling died inside a car parked outside Elite Preparatory Academy last October when investigators say his father's girlfriend, Mariah Butler, was supposed to be responsible for him.

    Related Headlines

    In September, a judge accepted a plea deal for Butler that would have sentenced her to no prison time and five years of probation. But the judge changed his mind after the child's grandparents and great-grandparents spoke up, begging the judge to reconsider and send the case to trial, giving a jury the option to punish Butler more harshly.

    TRENDING NOW:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    "You're talking about the death of a 4-year-old child, and I think she will get her just punishment if it's in front of a jury," said Roy Werner, Logan's great-grandfather.

    The judge told Butler's attorney to come back to court with a better deal. And on Tuesday, the attorney asked the judge for more time to conduct additional depositions.

    READ: Orlando woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old boy's hot car death

    Another hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7. If a deal is not worked out by then, the case will go to trial Jan. 21.

    Follow Channel 9 reporter Lauren Seabrook on Twitter and stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates in the case.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories