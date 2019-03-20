0 Orlando woman arrested in connection with 4-year-old stepson's hot car death

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman faced a judge Wednesday in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Mariah Butler Tuesday night on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.

Investigators said Logan Starling was left inside a hot SUV in the parking lot of the Elite Preparatory Academy in October 2018.

Detectives said four other children got out of the SUV and went into the school at about 8:20 a.m., but Starling didn’t exit the car.

Court documents show Butler, who worked at the school, was asked during the day where her stepson, Logan, was. The documents also stated that it wasn't until she was asked again at the end of the day that she realized the child was still in the car.

Authorities said Butler found Starling in the third row of the SUV, leaning against the window with his eyes closed.

The school's director carried Starling to a nearby fire station, authorities said. Starling was then taken to a hospital, where his body temperature was recorded at 108 degrees.

The investigation also showed the inside temperature of the car was 121 degrees when the boy was removed.

Butler claimed she remembered Starling getting out of the SUV and that she locked the doors when they were walking into the school.

Documents said Butler believed Starling got into the SUV later, but she wasn’t sure how. She said during an interview that Starling suffered from autism and was known for wandering around.

But arrest documents show Starling’s teacher disputed that claim, and video showed the child never left the SUV.

"You were arrested pursuant to a probable cause capias, where probable cause was previously found for the offense of aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child,” the judge said in court.

Butler was ordered to remain in the Orange County Jail on $15,000 bail.

