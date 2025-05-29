Family finds inspiration from message in a bottle found on Florida beach

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — A family vacationing in Florida found a whole lot more than seashells on the beach.

They stumbled on a message in a bottle on Anna Maria Island.

A mother and daughter were walking along the beach when the girl spotted a bottle in the water.

Inside was a message written years ago, along with a phone number.

They sent a text message and got a surprise response from Hawaii.

“My brother and I made that when I was younger, and we actually live in Hawaii. And I said, ‘you’re kidding,’” said Paris Hoisington.

The message had been floating for eight years, and now it has inspired that family to launch messages of their own.

