Family of man killed in Titusville officer-involved shooting hire well-known civil rights attorney

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Titusville neighborhood near the corner of Robbins Avenue and Pine Street is still recovering after a police-involved shooting Friday night that claimed the life of 25-year-old Trimarea Charles.

James Saunders, a close family friend, told us, “We’re still gathering, and I will still fight this as we’re still grieving and left all of us like hopeless. We’re just trying to make sure this doesn’t get swept under the rug as the rest of the cases that have happened here on. We just got on our heels like we were hoping that we’d get some kind of help and some kind of answers.”

Titusville Police say they responded to this area about a suspicious incident.

TPD said when officers arrived, they encountered an individual armed with a handgun, and shots were fired. The Titusville officers involved in the shooting were not injured.

But Charles was fatally wounded. Area residents have been protesting for days.

Last night, they marched to Titusville City Hall with Samantha Charles, the mother of the 25-year-old shot and killed.

She told council members she hadn’t had a chance to view her son’s body.

In a post earlier today, the city’s mayor says the police chief has been in touch with the Charles family.

FDLE is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crime scene investigation.

We’ve also learned the family has hired well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Steven Hart of Hart, McLaughlin, and Eldridge.

The NAACP has invited the police chief and the city’s mayor to its regular meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Gibson Community Center in Titusville.

