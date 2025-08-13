Family seeks justice after missing North Carolina teen found dead in Florida pond

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The family of 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier is searching for answers after the North Carolina teen was found dead in a Manatee County pond earlier this month.

Manatee County deputies say while testing is still needed to confirm the identity, evidence from the scene indicates the body is Pelletier.

Detectives and the medical examiner found no signs of foul play during Sunday’s autopsy, but the cause of death remains undetermined.

Toxicology results could take several weeks.

According to investigators, Pelletier was last seen August 1 after relatives picked him up in Central Florida to take him to Brevard County.

Along the way, they say he began acting erratically and left the vehicle in Manatee County.

According to Giovanni’s family - his mother’s best friend later found his body.

Detectives returned to the pond Tuesday with their dive team, searching for anything that might be connected to the case.

“We are committed to seeking justice for Giovanni and finding the truth about what happened to him.” Giovanni’s cousin Morgan Hull said, “We want answers, not just for our family, but to ensure no other family has to endure the pain that we have.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active, with several details they are not yet able to release.

