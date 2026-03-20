Fandoms unite: MEGACON kicks off in Orlando, attracting thousands of pop culture fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon kicked off Thursday at the Orange County Convention Center, bringing thousands of fans to Orlando for the annual celebration of pop culture.

The event is expected to generate a significant economic impact for Orange County.

The convention serves as a gathering for fans of comic books, science fiction, gaming, Marvel and DC. Attendees often participate in cosplay, dressing as characters from their favorite animated series and films.

The convention features several celebrity panels scheduled throughout the weekend. Featured guests include actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, known for their roles in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy.

Professional wrestler and actor John Cena is also among the featured speakers this year. Additionally, legendary horror movie director John Carpenter is scheduled to participate in the event’s programming.

The event runs until Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center.

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