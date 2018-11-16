Fans come out for Florida Classic in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a big football weekend Central Florida.
The Florida Classic puts Florida Agricultural Mechanical University against Bethune Cookman at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.
Orlando has hosted the game since 1997. Fans were already tailgating Friday afternoon.
Many vendors are already set up and the city has inspected food trucks and other food and beverage vendors all along Tampa Avenue.
Florida Classic: What fans need to know
The game is well known as a money maker and a weekend for visitors that can't be beat from a sales perspective
"They absolutely love their schools, and when people love their schools, they want to represent their school so they come buy the paraphernalia, the wear it proudly,” said vendor operator Tia James-Dozier.
Businesses downtown are bracing for huge crowds, as the Florida Classic is joined by huge events at the Amway Center and for College Game Day at the University of Central Florida.
