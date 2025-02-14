Fans flock to Daytona for Speedweeks and the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Race fans are making their way to Daytona International Speedway for the 67th running of the Daytona 500.

Thursday, qualifying continues with the race known as the Duel at Daytona.

Seven drivers will fight for two open spots in the Great American Race and for some fans, that’s more exciting than Sunday.

"I kind of got chills when we were going through the tunnel and you hear the cars going by," said Katrina Myers, who is in town from Oklahoma.

Track president Frank Kelleher hopes new NASCAR fans keep coming back, explaining that the stakes just keep getting higher. Sunday’s race will be one for the record books, with the richest purse payout in motorsports history.

"30 million dollars will be up for grabs on Sunday," said Kelleher.

With rain in the forecast, track officials are pulling out all the stops. Last year, rain delayed the 500 until Monday. Kelleher doesn’t anticipate that happening again but said he is prepared for anything.

“From a venue standpoint, we will be ready to greet out fans under the grandstands. From a racetrack standpoint, we have jet dryers that have come in from all over the country to be here to support the Great American Race. So, we will do everything we can to get cars back on the track,” said Kelleher.

The race has sold out for the 10th year in a row.

