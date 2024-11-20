Fantasy 5 ticket worth nearly $110K purchased in Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $100k was just sold in Central Florida.

Someone in Brevard County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s Nov. 19 evening draw.

Those numbers were: 4-7-9-26-29.

Florida Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $109,942.12.

A 7-Eleven convenience store in Melbourne sold the winning “quick pick” ticket.

The store is located at 1199 Palm Bay Road in Melbourne.

