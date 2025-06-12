Farm, job fairs aim to give Volusia County inmates second chances

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Inmates in Volusia County are getting a second chance via an inmate farm.

District 2 Councilman Matt Reinhart posted about the farm on Facebook, saying he believes it provides valuable skills to inmates and reduces food costs.

Reinhart said quarterly job fairs are also helping county inmates.

He cited some of the opportunities available as virtual welding training, forklift operation certification, road work flagger training, landscaping skills and the inmate barbering program.

There are also new projects in the works, like cosmetology and sewing programs, as well as integrating the inmate farm with the existing greenhouse and hydroponics operations.

“This is just the beginning. I have many more ideas, and all of them are grounded in one belief — that everyone deserves a second chance," Reinhart wrote on Facebook.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group