Fatal crash shuts down Florida Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed and several others were seriously injured in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County early Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 202 in Kenansville, south of Canoe Creek Road.

Troopers were dispatched to the area just after 5 a.m.

According to FHP, the crash involved two vehicles, a 2023 Hyundai Elantra and a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

A passenger in the Elantra, identified only as a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver and two other passengers were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center with injuries described as “serious.”

According to FHP, a passenger in the Pathfinder was also hospitalized with serious injuries but the driver and four other passengers were able to remain at the scene.

All northbound lanes of the turnpike were shutdown while FHP conducted their investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

As of 9 a.m., the roadway remained closed. Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route through the area.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

