Local

Fatal crash shuts down Narcoossee Road in Saint Cloud; one killed, three hospitalized

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
i 295 wreck A log truck overturned Wednesday blocking all lanes of traffic on I-295 and Normandy Blvd.
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

SAINT CLOUD, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Narcoossee Road and Majestic Island Circle in Saint Cloud.

According to FHP, the details of what led to the crash are still unknown at the time of the investigation.

The crash resulted in one confirmed fatality and three individuals being transported to local hospitals.

A roadblock is currently in place for both travel directions on Narcoossee Road as troopers conduct their investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read