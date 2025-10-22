Fatal crash shuts down Narcoossee Road in Saint Cloud; one killed, three hospitalized

SAINT CLOUD, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on Narcoossee Road and Majestic Island Circle in Saint Cloud.

According to FHP, the details of what led to the crash are still unknown at the time of the investigation.

The crash resulted in one confirmed fatality and three individuals being transported to local hospitals.

A roadblock is currently in place for both travel directions on Narcoossee Road as troopers conduct their investigation.

