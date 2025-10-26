54-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash, according to troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County on Saturday.

Approximately after 7:30 p.m. a 2016 Honda HRV and 2015 Taotao motorcycle traveled eastbound on Oak Ridge Road east of Winegard Road.

The Honda was traveling directly behind the motorcycle, and the driver failed to observe the bike and collided with its rear.

The impact caused the rider to be thrown off the bike.

The driver of the Honda remained on scene uninjured, while the rider of the bike was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

