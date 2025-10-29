Father convicted of manslaughter for letting teen son drive car in Poinciana crash that killed 4

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County jury has convicted a man of manslaughter after his teenage son killed four people in a car crash in Poinciana in 2023.

Prosecutors say Richard Ferguson, 68, allowed his unlicensed 15-year-old son, Ri’Shard Ferguson, to drive his car, leading to a crash that killed Trinidad Hernandez and her three young grandchildren.

Ferguson was convicted of all four counts of manslaughter for each of the family members.

During the trial, prosecutors presented video evidence showing the car traveling over 100 mph. Witnesses testified that Ferguson permitted his son to drive.

Prosecutors argued that Ferguson’s decision to allow his son to drive was reckless. However, Ferguson testified in his defense, denying that he gave his son permission to take the car.

Ri’Shard Ferguson has already accepted a plea deal, admitting to reckless driving. He will remain in juvenile custody until he turns 19. He will then be under supervision until he is 21.

The teen’s attorney said he has taken responsibility for his actions.

