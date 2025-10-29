Father’s trial continues after 15-year-old son’s reckless drive killed 4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A high-profile trial will continue Wednesday in Osceola County.

The trial will continue for Richard Ferguson, who is charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash.

Ferguson is accused of allowing his unlicensed 15-year-old son to drive, resulting in a crash that killed four people.

Surveillance video of the crash was presented in court yesterday, showing the moments leading up to the impact.

A witness, who is a friend of Ferguson’s son and was in the car that night, testified about the events on Tuesday.

During cross-examination, the witness admitted he did not hear Ferguson give his son permission to drive firsthand.

Ferguson’s son has already taken a plea deal in his own trial, admitting to driving recklessly.

The trial continues to unfold as the court examines the circumstances surrounding the tragic crash.

