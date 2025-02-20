Father of teen driver arrested in 2023 crash that killed 4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been arrested over a deadly crash in 2023 that deputies say was caused by his teenage son.

Court filings show that Richard Seymour Ferguson, 68, is charged with manslaughter in his son’s wreck that killed a grandmother and three children on Sept. 3, 2023.

Deputies say Ferguson moved a car out of the way, allowing his unlicensed 15-year-old son to drive away from the family’s home. Investigators say the son ran a stop sign and crashed into another car while driving at more than 70 mph. The 50-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The children in the car with her - ages 11, 9 and 1 - also died.

Three other 15-year-old passengers in the car the teen was driving were also hurt.

No charges against the teen driver were ever announced.

This is a developing story. WFTV is gathering more information.

