FBI investigates after large drones seen flying near military base and Trump’s Bedminster golf club

Concern is growing in the skies where drones have been spotted night after night.

The FBI is investigating reports of large drones hovering near the Picatinny Arsenal military base and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf club, a place he visits a lot.

The FAA has now banned drone flights in those areas at the request of federal security officials as the investigation continues.

