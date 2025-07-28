FCSO employees donate $24,030 to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Since 2017, employees of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office have donated approximately $204,000 in total, including $24,030 recently given to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly presented the donation to FSYR President Maria Knapp at the Florida Sheriffs Association semi-annual meeting.

This demonstrates the ongoing commitment of FCSO employees to support the youth-oriented organization.

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is committed to supporting at-risk children and offering them opportunities for growth and development.

