FDLE cancels Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old out of Panhandle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — 9:00 p.m. Update:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled the Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old out of Escambia County.

Original Story:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old out of Escambia County.

Darryl Folmar III was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Clio Drive in Pensacola – he was last seen wearing red Cocomelon pajamas and a diaper.

According to FDLE, the child may have been abducted by Darryl Folmar, Jr., who was last seen a black shirt. Khaki shirt, and black tennis shoes.

Folmar has a short fade and may have facial hair – he has a joker tattoo on his chest and the name “Darryl” on his right ankle.

They may be traveling in a 2000, black BMW 323i, Florida tag number 16EJUN. The vehicle has damage on the front passenger side bumper.

Contact law enforcement immediately if you see them and do not approach them, according to a news release.

