BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Rockledge Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old.

FDLE issued a Missing Child Alert for Atraya Berardi who last seen near the 900 block of Ocaso Lane in Rockledge.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the Rockledge Police Department believe the child is in danger.

Read: Person shot, suspect barricades in Orange County home, deputies say

Berardi has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weight around 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and has a heart tattoo on her left thumb as well as multiple nose piercings and a left ear piercing.

FDLE issues missing child alert for 16-year-old, police believe she is in danger FDLE issues missing child alert for 16-year-old, police believe she is in danger

Read: Police: Employee killed, customer injured in shooting at Daytona Beach jewelry store

Law enforcement said she may also be traveling with a gray cat and cat carrier.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 immediately, or the Rockledge Police Department at 321-690-3988.

Read: Woman dies after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group