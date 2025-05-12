Federal bill to lower sugar in orange juice could help Florida’s struggling citrus industry

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new federal bill could sweeten the deal for Florida’s struggling citrus industry.

The bill aims to lower how sweet orange juice has to be.

The “Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act” would reduce the required sugar level in pasteurized orange juice from 10.5% to 10%.

Supporters say the shift would allow Florida growers to use more local fruit and rely less on imported juice.

“Our citrus industry, both our growers and our distributors, are really struggling. Until we can get a handle on this greening and this disease, we have got to make sure they are not in any way unduly burdened,” said Florida U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody.

Florida’s citrus industry has lost nearly 90% of its production over the last three decades, and supporters say this bill could help keep it alive.

