Federal road changes could impact Pulse tribute

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal leaders are demanding changes that could impact some roads in Orlando.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is calling for the removal of certain crosswalk designs the administration deems politically charged and distracting.

That would include the rainbow crosswalk on Orange Avenue honoring the Pulse nightclub victims.

City officials said they are reviewing the issue.

