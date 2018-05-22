0 Fellow classmate records girl, 11, undressing at Orange County school, mother says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirms sex crimes detectives are investigating reports an 11-year-old girl was filmed while changing clothes inside Orange County Preparatory Academy.

Another girl, about the same age as the victim, made a Snapchat video last Tuesday or Wednesday of the girl undressing and sent the video to at least 11 other students, the victim’s mother told Channel 9’s Cierra Putman.

“I can't even tell you when we got sleep because she (the victim) wakes up and she's crying, and you know, they don't know how this has changed her life,” said the victim’s mother, who Eyewitness News did not identify to protect the family's privacy.

The mother said the school punished the girl who took the video, but the mother said she doesn’t believe there was a thorough investigation to find out what was on the video.

Snapchat's website says snaps automatically delete once watched, and videos sent to group chats are deleted after 24 hours. However, the mother fears one of the kids might have taken a screen shot or saved the video.

"I don't know if she knows the magnitude of what my daughter is going through. You know, this could be out there forever for my child. It's something that she can't erase,” the mother said to Eyewitness News.

The mother said her daughter has not and will not return to the school.

Eyewitness News reached out to the charter school by phone and email for comment, but we’ve received no response.

