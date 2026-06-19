FHP captain, trooper no longer employed after arrests

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — While full details of the allegations remain unclear, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday that Capt. Lenita King and Trooper Maurice Vilsaint are no longer employed by the agency.

According to arrest affidavits, both former troopers are charged with defrauding to obtain property, public servant falsifying documents and falsifying public records.

King also faces one count of grand theft involving more than $750 but less than $5,000. Vilsaint faces one count of grand theft involving more than $10,000 but less than $20,000.

Channel 9 requested the full arrest affidavit from the clerk’s office at the courthouse, but it had not been released as of Thursday. Once it becomes available, it may provide additional details about what led to the charges.

Channel 9 was at the scene early Thursday as King and Vilsaint bonded out of jail. Video showed King being shielded from cameras as she left. A person accompanying her confronted reporters, grabbing microphones and pushing them aside.

Randy Nelson, a law enforcement community engagement expert, said cases involving law enforcement officers can damage public trust.

“Law enforcement has to continue to work on not only building the trust, but sustaining the trust,” Nelson said. “Things like this cast doubt on that, but it also gives you opportunity to work harder with the community.”

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