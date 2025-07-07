FHP: Deadly crash causing roadblock in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly traffic crash in Marion County.

FHP said it happened early Monday in Belleview.

Troopers responded to County Road 25 in the area of SE 108th Terrace Road around 3 a.m.

According to FHP’s website, there was still roadblock in the area of the crash as of 6:30 a.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the agency for more details about the deadly crash.

