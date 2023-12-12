FHP: Driver, passenger charged in 2021 fatal hit & run crash on I-95 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say they’ve identified the driver who left the scene of a fatal crash they were involved in more than two years ago.

On Sept. 12, 2021, just before 11:15 p.m., FHP Troopers responded to reports of a hit and run crash on the Interstate 95 entrance ramp from LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach.

According to FHP, a 2021 Dodge Charger was on the entrance ramp to join southbound traffic when it collided with a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was already in the southbound lanes of I-95.

The Driver of the pickup truck, identified only as a 29-year-old man, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and died there days later on Sept. 18.

A passenger in the truck, identified as a 27-year-old woman, was also taken to Halifax Medical Center with injuries described as “serious” and survived.

The driver of the Charger left the scene.

After years of investigation, troopers say they’ve managed to identify both the driver and a passenger who were in the Charger.

On Monday afternoon, troopers arrested the driver, 32-year-old Megan Nichole Brannan. She was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing death, and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. Brannan remains in the jail on a total of $75,000 bond.

The passenger in the Charger, identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey Stephan Brannan II, was booked into the Orange County Jail Monday for accessory after the fact. He’s being held on $50,000 bond.

FHP is using the arrests as an opportunity to remind drivers that it’s important to always remain on the scene of a crash to help avoid potentially significant legal penalties, and perhaps, save a life.

