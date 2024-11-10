FHP: Fatal crash in Volusia causes roadblock

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Volusia County.

A 92-year-old woman was traveling northbound in a 2010 Toyota Prius on North Woodland Blvd approaching Brandywine Road in the left turn lane.

A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by a 33-year-old from Astor was traveling southbound on N Woodland Blvd, approaching Brandywine Road in the outside lane.

The driver of the Prius attempted to make a left turn onto Brandywine Road, entering the Blazer’s direct path.

As a result, the front of the Blazer struck the right side of the Prius.

The 92-year-old- woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver of the Blazer suffered minor injuries.

The crash caused a roadblock that has been cleared.

The crash remains under investigation.

