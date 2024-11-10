Warm weekend, as rain comes in for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a warm start to the weekend and more warmth is ahead for Sunday.

We’ll just an isolated shower this evening, primarily at the coast, with morning lows in the low 70s.

A blend of sun and clouds is again expected for Sunday, with a slightly better chance for showers along the coast. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Even higher rain chances are expected for Veterans Day, with the best chance for activity in PM hours. Temps for Monday will hold in the mid 80s.

Drier weather returns for midweek, as a cold front sweeps through the area and temps cool into the low 80s.

A second, stronger cold front is expected late Thursday which could spark a few showers. Behind it, some of the coolest air of the season is likely with highs only in the 70s.

