FHP: Fatal two car crash on I-4 kills one-year-old

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A one-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday, according to Florida High Patrol.

According to a report, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on I-4 East in Hillsborough County.

FHP said a 30-year-old woman from Dundee was driving a Toyota RAV4 that was also carrying a 34-year-old Orlando woman, a six-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and the one-year-old.

A Jeep Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old woman from Englewood was behind the Toyota and collided with the rear of the vehicle as she tried to pass, according to FHP.

According to troopers, both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

The passengers of the Toyota were including the Orlando woman and children were also taken to the hospital.

The six and three-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the one-year-old did not survive her injuries, according to troopers.

The 34-year-old Orlando woman was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

