FHP: Investigation underway after crash involving Daytona Beach Police Car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers said they are investigating a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Volusia County involving a marked Daytona Beach Police Department patrol car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Jean Street and Orange Avenue in Daytona Beach.

The news release states that a 2008 Ford Fusion was stopped at the stop sign in the northbound lane of Orange Avenue at the intersection of Jean Street.

A marked Daytona Beach Police Department patrol car was traveling westbound on Orange Avenue, heading towards a green traffic light at the intersection of Jean Street.

Troopers said a 2012 Toyota Yaris was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Orange Avenue at the same intersection.

FHP said the Ford Fusion driver failed to yield the right of way after leaving the stop sign and entered the intersection in the direct path of a marked police car.

Investigators said that as a result, the right side of the Ford Fusion hit the front of the police car.

Troopers said the impact caused the Ford Fusion and the police car to steer off right and hit the front of the Toyota Yaris.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 26-year-old female from Daytona Beach, along with a 2-year-old passenger and the police officer, sustained minor injuries. The 48-year-old female driver of the Toyota Yaris, also from Daytona Beach, was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.

