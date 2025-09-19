FHP: Man dies after truck strikes him on SR-50 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a man died Thursday night after a truck struck him in east Orange County.

Troopers responded just after 10 p.m. to the crash on East Colonial Drive (SR-50) near Hodges Boulevard in Christmas.

Florida Highway Patrol said the collision happened as a man was walking north across SR-50. Investigators said a GMC Sierra pickup truck, traveling westbound, struck him on the inside lane of the roadway.

Troopers said the pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk and entered directly into the path of the oncoming truck.

FHP said the pedestrian, 32, of Panama City, died at the crash site.

The driver of the pickup, 20, or Orlando, was not hurt and remained on site following the crash, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

