FHP: Man struck, killed by 2 semi-trucks on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a deadly crash in south Brevard County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Melbourne.

Investigators told Channel 9 that a pedestrian and two tractor-trailer trucks were involved in the area of mile marker 190.

FHP said its appears that both trucks were traveling northbound on the interstate when the man entered the highway, directly into the path of the two vehicles.

Both semi-trucks struck the man; troopers said he died at the crash site.

Investigators said he was 57 years old and lived in New York.

Neither truck driver was hurt, according to FHP.

Deadly crash I-95 The crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 near Melbourne Monday. (FDOT)

As of 10:30 a.m., FHP’s website was still reporting road block on the right lane of northbound I-95.

The crash remains under investigation.

