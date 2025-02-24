FHP: Motorcyclist, 23, dies after colling with SUV in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man died after a Sunday night crash north of Ocala, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at US-441 and NW 95 Street, and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Investigators determined that the motorcyclist was traveling north on US-441 and the driver of the SUV was traveling westbound on NW 95 Street.

As the SUV pulled out from a stop sign and attempted to cross over US-441, the motorcyclist collided with the left side of the SUV, FHP said.

Troopers discovered that the impact caused the SUV to overturn. They said the motorcycle overturned as well, ejecting its driver.

Both drivers were hospitalized.

The motorcyclist later died. FHP did not release his name, but said he was a resident of Ocala, age 23.

The SUV’s driver, 29, also of Ocala, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group