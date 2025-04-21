FIFA Club World Cup trophy to visit Orlando this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Soccer fans in Central Florida will get a special preview this week of a major sporting event this summer.

FIFA officials announced its 2025 World Cup trophy will be on display in Orlando.

Fans will be able to snap a free picture with the golden trophy on Friday at ICON Park on International Drive.

This is being done to preview the FIFA Club World Cup matches in Orlando this summer.

The tournament’s newly designed trophy will be on display for one time only from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“ICON Park is a global destination, so we love the international symbolism of the FIFA Club World Cup tournament and this incredible trophy,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, CEO and president of ICON Park. “We’re honored to be selected as Orlando’s official public stop on the trophy tour.”

The 2025 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 14 and will feature the top clubs from 20 countries from around the world.

Orlando will be hosting matches in two stadiums: Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium.

Orlando’s match schedules are:

Inter&Co Stadium:

• June 17 – Ulsan HD (South Korea) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa)

• June 20 – SL Benfica (Portugal) vs. Auckland City FC (New Zealand)

Camping World Stadium:

• June 24 – CR Flamengo (Brazil) vs. TBD

• June 26 – Juvone timentus FC (Italy) vs. Manchester City (England)

• June 30 – Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

• July 4 – Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

For more information on the FIFA World Cup trophy in Orlando can be found here.

