Find a Toys for Tots Drop Off Location

, Fla — Donate today to help a local child this holiday season.

WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year!

For nearly 30 years, WFTV- Channel 9 has been partnering with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

IMPORTANT: PLEASE NOTE click on the County you live in to shop online/support/donate or drop off a toy by visiting the specific county links below.

Below, you can find separate links for each county to everything related to “Toys for Tots,” such as how to shop online for a toy and other ways to help.

NORTH BREVARD

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccnorthbrevard2025

Volunteer: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off Location: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

North Brevard Main Site: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

SOUTH BREVARD:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccsouthbrevard2025

Volunteer: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

South Brevard Main Site: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27cclakesumter2025

Volunteer: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Lake & Sumter Main Site: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccorangeseminoleosceola2025

Volunteer: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main site: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

VOLUSIA:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccvolusia2025

Volunteer: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

FLAGLER:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccflagler2025

Volunteer: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-drop-form.aspx

Main Site: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

MARION:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccmarion2025

Volunteer: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Become a drop-off location: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-get-involved.aspx

Main Site: https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/Default.aspx

POLK:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccpolk2025

Volunteer: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-volunteer-form.aspx

Find or become a drop-off location: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

Main Site: https://polkcounty-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=0&nPreviewInd=0&nRedirectInd=3