Find your new best friend: Orange County Animal Services hosts special pet adoption event

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services will host a one-day adoption event on August 8, offering reduced adoption fees to help address the high number of dogs in shelters.

The event, ‘Find Your New Best Friend for Just $8,’ will see adoption fees lowered to $8 for all animals at the shelter.

Orange County Animal Services, located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, will extend its hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate potential adopters.

The initiative aims to encourage more residents to adopt pets, as shelters across the state, including Orange County Animal Services, are experiencing high numbers of dogs in their care.

By reducing fees and extending hours, the shelter hopes to provide ample opportunity for community members to find a pet that suits their family.

