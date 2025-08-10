Fire crews in Orlando battle apartment fire near Mall at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the Mall at Millenia on Saturday.

According to OFD, the cause of the three-alarm fire at the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive is unknown.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

According to OFD’s social media, the “fire has been knocked down.”

