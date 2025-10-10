Fire erupts on the closed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster tracks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department reported that on Friday morning, a fire broke out on the tracks of the closed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios in Orlando.

The department is actively managing the situation, with no structures impacted at this time.

Orlando Fire firefighters responded promptly to the scene and actively worked to extinguish the fire.

The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit opened on August 19, 2009, and was built by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne. Universal Studios announced the ride’s closure on December 27, 2024, with the final ride on August 17, 2024.

The coaster was demolished soon after it closed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the extent of the damage has not yet been assessed.

