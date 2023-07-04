Fire forces residents from Winter Park apartment building

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire sent nearly two dozen Orange County residents scrambling from their apartments Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Affinity at Winter Park on North Semoran Boulevard near Aloma Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Tenants in 16 different apartments were displaced by the fire.

None were hurt, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those 22 residents, including one veteran.

No injuries were reported. State Fire Marshal is investigating. https://t.co/ONLdCA3pzi pic.twitter.com/tipYtdA6Nu — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 3, 2023

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

