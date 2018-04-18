  • Firefighter injured while battling Orange County house fire

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Fire Rescue lieutenant injured his back early Wednesday while battling a house fire near Orlando, officials said.

    The blaze was reported shortly after 3:45 a.m. at a vacant home on 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue, firefighters said.

    Read: Man, 62, dies in Marion County house fire

    The lieutenant was treated for minor injuries.

    Firefighters will remain at the home to ensure the fire doesn't rekindle.

    Read: Fire damages 10 units at Orange County apartment complex

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Man killed, woman injured, 6 dogs dead in Winter Park house fire

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighter injured while battling Orange County house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at her home in Texas at the age of 92

  • Headline Goes Here

    Passenger killed in Southwest Airlines emergency landing identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Channel 9's Greg Warmoth to speak with former FBI director James Comey

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County woman charged in beating, strangling death of newborn twins