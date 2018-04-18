ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County Fire Rescue lieutenant injured his back early Wednesday while battling a house fire near Orlando, officials said.
The blaze was reported shortly after 3:45 a.m. at a vacant home on 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue, firefighters said.
The lieutenant was treated for minor injuries.
Firefighters will remain at the home to ensure the fire doesn't rekindle.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
This cell phone video was provided to us by a viewer ---> live details on this house fire at 5AM @WFTV pic.twitter.com/KqnXvwMani— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) April 18, 2018
