Firefighters: 4 injured after boat they were working on catches fire at Kissimmee marina

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a boat fire in Kissimmee.

Kissimmee firefighters released photos that show the damage the flames caused Tuesday night.

The Kissimmee Fire Department was called around 7 p.m. for a fire at the Big Toho Marina on Lakeview Drive.

Read: FHP seeking tips on driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Osceola County

They say four adults were working on the boat when it caught fire.

Three of them were flown to an Orlando hospital for their injuries and one was treated at the scene.

Watch: Man arrested after setting fire at Kissimmee Salvation Army during break-in, police say

Two of those patients were in critical condition.

Another person was treated at the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group