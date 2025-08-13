Firefighters battle blaze amid explosions at Marion County feed store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of firefighters battled a large commercial fire Tuesday in Marion County.

The fire was reported at 7:33 p.m. at the Tiz Whiz Feed and Hay store in Reddick.

As first responders arrived, the store was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they faced a significant blaze that was also threatening nearby homes.

Multiple explosions were heard as four tractor-trailers on site became involved in the fire.

A total of 29 additional firefighters from various stations joined the efforts to control the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group