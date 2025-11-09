Firefighters extinguish motel fire near International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a motel room at 5900 American Way on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames emanating from the window of the affected unit.

Orlando Motel fire (WFTV)

The fire was quickly extinguished, and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Two adults were displaced from their room due to the fire. The motel accommodated them in another room, ensuring they had a place to stay.

The fire remains under investigation.

