Firefighters: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 dogs in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Fire Rescue said two dogs died in a mobile home fire.

MCFR said units were dispatched to a mobile home fire at the 2800 block of Northeast 175th Street Road in Citra.

Firefighters said the 911 caller reported smoking coming from the roof, windows, and doors of the home.

MCFR said units arrived on the scene at 2:11 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home.

Firefighters said they were able to get a hose line and put out the fire while additional fire rescue units arrived on the scene.

Officials said the fire was under control at 2:35 p.m.

Firefighters said that after a search was done, two dogs were found deceased.

According to the reports, no injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters on the scene.

The causes and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group