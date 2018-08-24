What firefighters thought was sinkhole near downtown Orlando might be abandoned well

ORLANDO, Fla. - What firefighters on Thursday evening originally described as a sinkhole near downtown Orlando might actually be an abandoned well, the Orlando Fire Department said.
The hole was discovered shortly after 7 p.m. near a home along Lake Arnold on South Crystal Lake Drive south of State Road 408, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the hole is three feet by five feet wide, but its depth is unknown.
"We've tested it for hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen sulfide, CO, oxygen levels,” Lt. Derek Aagaard told Channel 9 earlier Thursday. "We find nothing hazardous. We believe at this time that it is possibly a sinkhole, and we're going to go forward with that assumption."
Officials said they evacuated residents from the home.
No other details were given.
