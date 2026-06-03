Fireworks, live music and fun await in New Smyrna Beach for July 4

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach area is gearing up for a busy Fourth of July weekend featuring fireworks, live entertainment, a beachside race, waterfront cruises, and barbecue tastings as communities mark America’s 250th anniversary.

Festivities kick off with the annual Beach Firecracker 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. on July 4 at Flagler Avenue Beachfront. This chip-timed race leads participants along the shoreline and concludes with a post-race celebration at Flagler Tavern.

Later that day, the Brannon Center will host a Fourth of July VIP Lounge from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring indoor fireworks viewing, live music, food trucks, and a cash bar.

In nearby Port Orange, the city’s annual 4th of July Spectacular will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at City Center, with live music, food trucks, family activities, a classic car show, fireworks, and a drone show.

For those wishing to celebrate on the water, Toon Tiki Charters will provide a 4th of July Fireworks Cruise from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., offering guests prime views of the New Smyrna Beach fireworks from the Indian River.

The holiday weekend continues on July 5 with the BBQ Challenge Along Flagler Avenue, where attendees can sample barbecue from local restaurants and businesses and vote for their favorites in the annual “Best at the Beach” competition.

Officials urge visitors to arrive early, as parking is expected to fill quickly throughout the weekend. Riverside Park and Flagler Avenue are anticipated to be among the most popular spots for viewing fireworks.

For more information about Fourth of July events in the New Smyrna Beach area, visit VisitNSBFL.com.

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