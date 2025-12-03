First Amendment Rights battle between the City of Palm Bay and its councilman

PALM BAY, Fla. — Lawyers were in federal court on Wednesday morning after a councilman filed a lawsuit against his own city council. Chandler Langevin is seeking an injunction to prevent Palm Bay from enforcing a censure against him.

Langevin was censured over controversial social media posts, and the council added additional disciplines to the measure.

The additional measures called to prevent Langevin from adding items to meeting agendas, doesn’t allow him to provide council reports and barred him from boards and committees.

Langevin’s attorney, Anthony Sabitini, said the city council is violating Langevin’s First Amendment rights.

“Let people speak,” Sabitini said. “Let people say what they want to say.”

The judge said he agrees that the language in the ordinance is restrictive and problematic and does put a constraint on Langevin’s First Amendment rights.

The judge did side with the city on two other factors. He said he sees no problem with censuring Langevin or not putting him on future boards or committees.

While the city’s attorney did not want to speak on camera, she stated that they will continue to work cooperatively and prioritize the public’s interests throughout this process.

The court did not make any final decisions on Wednesday. This case is scheduled to go to trial on January 21st.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group